‘He Has to Kiss My Ass’: Trump boasts of outwitting Saudi Crown Prince MBS

WASHINGTON – Outspoken US President Donald Trump didn’t hold back this time, claiming that top Saudi leaders, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, had underestimated him, but now “have to kiss my ass.”

“I’m telling you, he really didn’t think he’d be kissing my ass,” POTUS said, referring to Crown Prince. “Now he has to be nice to me. He better be nice to me.”

🤣🇸🇦🇺🇸🇮🇷 Trump talking about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman: “He didn’t think he would be kissing my ass, he really didn’t. And now he has to be nice to me. He better be nice to me” pic.twitter.com/ILnTU2hI6c — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) March 28, 2026

Trump also recounted private meetings with Saudi officials, saying Crown Prince MBS marveled that US had gone from a “dead country” to the “hottest country in the world” in just a year. “They thought I’d be just another American president, a loser with a country going downhill. But now they have to be cordial,” he added.

He didn’t stop there. He touted what he called US wins in its war with Iran, slammed NATO for failing to support Washington, and hinted at future action against Cuba. “And Cuba is next, by the way, but pretend I didn’t say that,” he said, urging the media to ignore the comment.

Trump’s remarks painted a picture of a leader who believes he has transformed America’s global standing—and left even powerful foreign leaders scrambling to show respect.