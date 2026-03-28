Oppo A6s Pro Set To Launch In Pakistan With First 50mp Ultrawide Ai Zoom Selfie Camera

Get ready, Pakistan, something extraordinary is coming from OPPO. A new adventure. A new star with a new Pro. Asim Azhar steps in with the all-new OPPO A6s Pro. Introducing the OPPO A6s Pro, launching on 30th March 2026, a device designed to elevate everyday smartphone experiences with advanced imaging, long-lasting battery life, and reliable, smooth performance.

50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera

The OPPO A6s Pro introduces the first 50MP Ultrawide AI Zoom Selfie Camera in the 100K segment, setting a new benchmark for selfie photography in its segment. Equipped with auto focus and a wide 100° field of view, it enables sharper, more detailed selfies and effortless group shots, allowing users to switch between images cropped at 1x and zoomed out at 0.6x to capture more in every shot. Whether it’s portraits or video calls, users can capture more in every frame with clarity and precision.

AI Imaging That Perfects Every Shot

Equipped with intelligent imaging tools, the A6s Pro enhances photos effortlessly. Features like AI Eraser 2.0 allow users to remove unwanted elements from images, while AI Portrait Glow improves lighting on faces for more balanced and natural-looking results.

Massive 7000mAh Battery with 80W Fast Charging

At its core, the device packs a 7000mAh battery built for extended usage. From streaming to communication and content creation, users can rely on all-day and beyond performance. With 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, the device powers up quickly, reaching full charge in approximately 61 minutes.

6 Years Fluency Protection

With up to 6 years of fluency protection, the A6s Pro ensures a consistently smooth and responsive experience over time. It enables fast app launches, seamless switching between apps, and efficient multitasking, even in outdoor and high-temperature conditions. The device maintains uninterrupted and smooth browsing, streaming, and calling across different environments, enhancing overall fluency and minimizing disruptions.

Durable Design with Premium Finish

The A6s Pro combines aesthetics with durability. Available in Eclipse Blue and Lumina Forest, the device features a refined finish designed for both visual appeal and everyday resilience. It also offers IP68, IP69, and IP69K protection, ensuring resistance against water, dust, and challenging environments.

Immersive 120Hz AMOLED Display with Reliable Performance

Featuring a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1400 nits’ brightness, the OPPO A6s Pro delivers smooth visuals, vibrant colors, and excellent outdoor visibility. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Max chipset and supported by an advanced cooling system, the device ensures consistent and reliable performance across daily tasks and extended usage scenarios.

Countdown to OPPO Fest

Mark your calendars: OPPO Fest 2026, on 4th and 5th April, will be the first opportunity to experience the OPPO A6s Pro in Pakistan. Attendees can expect hands-on demos and an up-close look at its features. The OPPO A6s Pro brings together powerful imaging, dependable battery life, durable design, and smooth performance, making it a strong contender in its segment.