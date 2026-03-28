US Support ship targeted by Iranian forces near Omani Port

TEHRAN – Iran’s military claimed targeting an American support vessel near Omani port of Salalah on Saturday.

The attack is being linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and it occurred “a significant distance” from the port, raising alarm across regional security circles.

This bold move comes on the heels of a drone attack on the same southern Omani port, which injured a foreign worker and heightened fears of further clashes. The incidents mark a worrying spike in tensions between Iran and U.S. interests in the strategically vital Gulf corridor.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation as questions mount over the safety of commercial shipping and military assets in the area.