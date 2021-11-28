2,500 firers take part in Pakistan Army’s shooting competition
05:25 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
The 41st Pakistan Army Rifle Association Central Meet is in progress at Army Marksmanship Unit, Jhelum.

According to ISPR, approximately 2,500 firers from Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) including Rangers, Frontier Corps and Airport Security Force as well as civilians are participating in the mega shooting competition that comprises numerous events involving different ranges and types of weapons.

Pakistan Army is the defending champion of the competition.

In Intra Army Events, 18 teams comprising 1,024 firers participated wherein Multan Corps came first followed by Mangla Corps. In Civil Armed Forces category, trophy has been won by Punjab Rangers while Gilgit Baltistan Scouts were runners up.

In Inter Services Matches, Pakistan Army won all the three contests including COAS, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff Matches besides winning International Military Shooting Championship. PAF remained runners up in COAS and Chief of Air Staff Matches while Pakistan Navy was runners up in Chief of Naval Staff Match.

The closing ceremony of the event will be held on Thursday.

