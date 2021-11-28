2,500 firers take part in Pakistan Army’s shooting competition
Share
The 41st Pakistan Army Rifle Association Central Meet is in progress at Army Marksmanship Unit, Jhelum.
According to ISPR, approximately 2,500 firers from Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) including Rangers, Frontier Corps and Airport Security Force as well as civilians are participating in the mega shooting competition that comprises numerous events involving different ranges and types of weapons.
Pakistan Army is the defending champion of the competition.
In Intra Army Events, 18 teams comprising 1,024 firers participated wherein Multan Corps came first followed by Mangla Corps. In Civil Armed Forces category, trophy has been won by Punjab Rangers while Gilgit Baltistan Scouts were runners up.
In Inter Services Matches, Pakistan Army won all the three contests including COAS, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff Matches besides winning International Military Shooting Championship. PAF remained runners up in COAS and Chief of Air Staff Matches while Pakistan Navy was runners up in Chief of Naval Staff Match.
The closing ceremony of the event will be held on Thursday.
- Battle Axe Polo Cup sponsored by Faysal Bank: Remounts win another ...07:06 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
- The City School inaugurated Raziuddin Shaikh All-Pakistan Senior ...06:43 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
- Aqeel and Sarah win Shehryar Malik Memorial Tennis titles06:24 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
-
- 2,500 firers take part in Pakistan Army’s shooting competition05:25 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
- Title song of ‘Kahay Dil Jidhar’ starring Mansha Pasha and Junaid ...05:00 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
- Sajal Aly talks about her relationship with Janhvi Kapoor04:16 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
- Mahira Khan’s new dance video breaks the internet03:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021