Court grants FIA three-day physical remand of 6 NCCIA officers in Ducky Bhai case

LAHORE – A Lahore court on Tuesday handed over six National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) officials to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a three-day physical remand in connection with bribery allegations linked to YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s case.

The FIA produced the accused officials before a local court, accusing them of receiving Rs9 million in bribes from the YouTuber’s wife. Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo announced the reserved verdict, approving the FIA’s request for their remand to recover the alleged bribe and continue interrogation.

Those remanded include Additional Director Chaudhry Sarfraz, Zafar, Shoaib Riaz, Ali Raza, Mujtaba Zafar, and Yasir. The FIA said the officers were booked for misusing authority and taking bribes to favor a complainant during an inquiry.

Defense counsel Advocate Ali Ashfaq opposed the FIA’s request, arguing that the arrests were made without the required approval from the DG FIA and that the complaint lacked key details such as the briber’s address. He also pointed out that the FIR was registered within just 20 minutes of receiving the complaint.

After hearing both sides, the court granted the FIA’s plea for a three-day remand.

It may be recalled that YouTuber Saadur Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested in August at Lahore airport by the NCCIA.

The state had filed a case against him under sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and the Pakistan Penal Code, accusing him of promoting online gambling platforms through his YouTube channel.