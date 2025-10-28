UHS, KMU, NUMS MDCAT Aggregate Calculator 2025

Medical aspirants can check MDCAT Aggregate Calculator 2025 to understand part of the medical admissions process, which calculates merit scores.

You can calculate the MDCAT aggregate using two easy formulas:

MDCAT Aggregate 2025

10% Matric + 40% FSc + 50% MDCAT Test

Another Option is

50% FSc + 50% Entry Test

It will help students to get clear picture of their merit instantly. Whether you’re aiming for National University Of Medical Sciences (NUMS), University of Health Sciences Lahore, Khyber Medical University – KMU, or SZABMU, this calculator is your ultimate admissions companion.