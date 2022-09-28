Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 28, 2022

08:44 AM | 28 Sep, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September, 28 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 235.15
Euro EUR 222 224
UK Pound Sterling GBP 251 254
U.A.E Dirham AED 62.8 63.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 61.2 61.9
Australian Dollar AUD 154.59 155.84
Bahrain Dinar BHD 635.78 640.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 173.95 175.3
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 30.94 31.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.45 30.80
Indian Rupee INR 2.93 3.01
Japanese Yen JPY 1.35 1.41
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 770.02 775.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.95 52.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 135.45 136.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.17 22.47
Omani Riyal OMR 621.33 625.83
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 65.67 66.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 164 167
Swedishh Korona SEK 22.1 21.5
Swiss Franc CHF 240.92 242.67
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

