10:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2020
Petrol price likely to go down by Rs20 per litre for May
ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has proposed a 20-30% reduction in fuel prices for the month of May.

Petrol will then be available for Rs75.9. The summary has been forwarded to Prime Minister House for approval. The new price will be announced on May 1.

The high-speed diesel price is recommended to be brought down Rs33.94, which, subject to approval, it will be sold for Rs73.31.

The highest cut of Rs44.7 is proposed in kerosene oil which will be available for Rs33.38 subject to approval.

Light diesel price is likely to record a cut of Rs27.54 to be sold at Rs37.94 a litre.

