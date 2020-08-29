Four absolutely skin transforming DIY face masks that actually work

Most of us have been arrested in our houses due to the ongoing pandemic. As much detrimental it has been on our mental health, it has made us forgot how to take care of our skin. With salons shut due to the avid threat, we cannot pamper our skin as much. Facemasks have been loved for centuries, but ever since the increase of sheet and clay masks, we have forgotten how impactful these DIY masks can be. And let’s admit it, apart from the pandemic; we are generally lazy individuals who skip salon appointments. So here we have gathered some of the best face masks for you to try. Brace yourself for the ultimate at-home glow you’re about to achieve at the courtesy of food items sitting in your kitchen.

The Banana Face Mask

This genuinely organic face mask will provide your skin with an ultimate youthful glow, and it’s truly gentle on all skin types. To get the desired results, follow the recipe right, and thank us later.

1. Take one-half of a banana and mash it in a bowl.

2. Add a tablespoon of honey and orange juice.

3. Apply the mask onto your face (it’s okay if it’s uneven) and keep it on for 15 minutes.

4. Wash it off with warm water and end your spa treatment with a moisturizer.

The Gram Flour Face Mask

Gram flour, commonly known as Besan, is excellent for the skin. It not only provides a beautiful glow but also prevents ageing and is excellent at removing a tan. You’ll need the simplest of ingredients for these face masks, and you’ll be awe-struck once you try this.

1. Take two tablespoons of gram flour

2. Add half a tablespoon of lemon and one tablespoon of honey

3. Add a 1-2 tablespoons of milk or yoghurt

4. Apply the mask to your face and wait till it dries completely (may take up to 15 minutes)

5. Wash it off with lukewarm water

Another Banana Mask

Guess it’s obvious now that bananas are great. They’re packed full of Vitamin A, a famous component used in many expensive anti-ageing products. Hence, incorporating banana face masks in your skincare will bring a definitive change in your skin. This mask is more focused on acne-prone skin, so if you don’t fall under that category, avoid it.

1. Take one banana and mash it thoroughly.

2. Add ½ teaspoon of baking soda and turmeric

3. Apply it on your face and let it stay on for 15 minutes

4. Rinse with warm water

Papaya Face Mask

If you’ve been experiencing dull skin lately, this mask is going to help you a lot! Papaya has enzymes that are proven to be natural exfoliating factors. Most of the time, our dull skin is caused by a collection of dead skin, and once you get rid of those dead skin cells, the beautiful complexion is revealed.

1. Take a papaya and mash it to obtain half a cup

2. Add one teaspoon honey

3. Add one whipped egg white

4. Apply the mixture on your face for 15 minutes

5. Wash it off with warm water