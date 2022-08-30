Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan raises Rs5 billion for flood victims in three hours
Web Desk
12:30 AM | 30 Aug, 2022
Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan raises Rs5 billion for flood victims in three hours
Source: Social media


ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan raised more than Rs5 billion for the flood-hit people of Pakistan during a live telethon which continued for three hours on Monday night.

Key PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced the total amount collected at the telethon in a tweet.

Khan announced a day earlier he will raise funds for flood victims in an international telethon as heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc across the country.

Prior to the telethon, the PTI chief called on the masses, including overseas Pakistanis, to participate in the fund-raising program and donate whatever they can.

Imran, who remained in the public eye as a philanthropist, said it is a testing time for all Pakistanis after being hit by record rains and floods.

He mentioned that donations will be managed by his former aide on social protection, Sania Nishtar, and will be distributed across all flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court suspended the country’s media watchdog’s notification banning live telecast of former premier Imran Khan's speeches.

The development comes as the former ruling party moves court for the live telecast of Khan’s international telethon for flood victims.

Last week, the cricketer turned politician visited flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and interacted with the flood victims at a relief camp.

Imran dares Shehbaz to show courage, talk to IMF ... 11:25 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

JHELUM — Ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to talk to the IMF ...

On the other hand, the Pakistani government also called upon the international community to help as massive floods killed more than 1,000 people.

PM Shehbaz approves Rs10bn for disaster relief as ... 04:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a grant of Rs10 billion for calamity-hit Balochistan as ...

