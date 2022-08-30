Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan raises Rs5 billion for flood victims in three hours

ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan raised more than Rs5 billion for the flood-hit people of Pakistan during a live telethon which continued for three hours on Monday night.

Key PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced the total amount collected at the telethon in a tweet.

الحمدللّٰہ عوام کا اعتماد کی ایسی مثال نہیں ملتی 500 کروڑ سے زائد رقم تین گھنٹوں میں۔۔۔۔ #TelethonByImranKhan #TelethonWithKhan https://t.co/YSdmbxglH9 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 29, 2022

Khan announced a day earlier he will raise funds for flood victims in an international telethon as heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc across the country.

I appreciate @ImranKhanPTI for collecting record amount of 5 billion for flood victims. No other leader can do it #FloodsInPakistan — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) August 29, 2022

Prior to the telethon, the PTI chief called on the masses, including overseas Pakistanis, to participate in the fund-raising program and donate whatever they can.

Imran, who remained in the public eye as a philanthropist, said it is a testing time for all Pakistanis after being hit by record rains and floods.

He mentioned that donations will be managed by his former aide on social protection, Sania Nishtar, and will be distributed across all flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court suspended the country’s media watchdog’s notification banning live telecast of former premier Imran Khan's speeches.

The development comes as the former ruling party moves court for the live telecast of Khan’s international telethon for flood victims.

Last week, the cricketer turned politician visited flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and interacted with the flood victims at a relief camp.

On the other hand, the Pakistani government also called upon the international community to help as massive floods killed more than 1,000 people.