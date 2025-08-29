Azma Bukhari regrets comment on women’s clothing

LAHORE – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has admitted her mistake over a controversial remark she made regarding women’s clothing.

Speaking at a private TV program, she expressed regret for her earlier statement and said that, as a woman herself, she understands the difficulties women face when it comes to criticism about their attire.

A few days earlier, during a press conference, Bukhari defended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, saying: “Those who criticize Maryam Nawaz’s dress should look at their own households where some of the mothers don’t even consider it appropriate to wear clothes.”

Clarifying her position, Bukhari said she should not have made such a statement and added that women, including herself as a mother, are often subjected to harsh judgments “from head to toe.”

She stressed that the constant criticism of Maryam Nawaz’s clothing and the language used against women in politics is highly inappropriate.

The minister further stated that a deliberate campaign is run against women in the PML-N, particularly targeting Maryam Nawaz.

She questioned why critics do not focus on the work Maryam is doing for the province instead of her attire.