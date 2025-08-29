Extremely high flood in Ravi, Chenab as Punjab faces ‘worst’ situation in decades

LAHORE – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said extremely high flood has been recorded in Chenab and Ravi rivers on Friday (August 29) as the Punjab government has launched a evacuation operations to save human lives as it is facing worst situations in decades.

Sharing the latest situation, NDMA said extremely high flood has been recorded with 219,700 cusecs of water flowing at Shahdara while high flood is recorded at Balloki with 104,435 cusecs.

In the Chenab River, high flood has been recorded at Khanki with 335,956 cusecs while very high flood is recorded at Qadirabad with 425,993 cusecs.

Reports said the ongoing floods have affected nearly 1.46 million people across the province amid threats of further damages and Chenab is likely to swell to another dangerous level at Head Trimmu.

There is a very high-level flood in River Ravi at the Shahdara point, due to which the areas of Farrukhabad, Aziz Colony, Amin Park, Afghan Colony, Shafiqabad, and Mureedwala have been affected.

Floodwater have entered various housing societies near Thokar Niaz Baig area.

Floodwaters from the River Ravi have also entered the Badami Bagh area adjacent to the Ring Road in Lahore. In addition, water has entered various areas of Chuhang.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran stated that efforts are being made to secure Shafiqabad and other areas.

On the other hand, due to the flood, crops have been destroyed by the flood torrents in many districts including Multan, Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Chiniot, and Faisalabad. Settlements have been submerged, and thousands of people have been forced to relocate to safer places.

Thousands of people living along the banks of the Chenab, Sutlej, and Ravi rivers are currently under the grip of a natural disaster. Lands, crops, homes, and dreams are all being washed away by the water.

In Multan, a dangerous flood torrent of the Chenab River may enter the city limits within 24 to 48 hours. To protect the urban population, a breach has been decided at Head Muhammad Wala.

Meanwhile, several settlements in Jalalpur Pirwala are already submerged. Major crops like cotton, rice, and sugarcane have been destroyed.

Due to the increase in water flow in the Chenab River in Multan, it has been decided to create breaches in Sher Shah Bund and Head Muhammad Wala Bund to deal with any emergency situation.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that there is no shortage of resources in flood-affected areas, and there is no such place affected by the flood where rescue personnel or aid has not reached.

Azma Bukhari said that according to reports, there have been 17 to 20 deaths due to the flood.