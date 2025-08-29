Govt announces electricity bill relief for flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Leghari, has announced a relief package for electricity consumers affected by recent floods across Pakistan.

In a statement, the minister said that special concessions will be provided to those residing in flood-affected areas, including extensions in payment deadlines for electricity bills.

“We are committed to supporting citizens during this difficult time,” Leghari stated. “Consumers in flood-hit regions will be given both relief and additional time to settle their bills.”

The minister also highlighted that electricity prices have decreased overall, benefiting a large number of Pakistanis.

He revealed that approximately 18 million consumers across the country are currently receiving electricity at a 70% discounted rate.

A growing number of households have installed solar panels to reduce their energy consumption, bringing their usage below 200 units per month.

Leghari emphasized that government efforts to reduce power tariffs and promote renewable energy have started to yield positive results for the common people.