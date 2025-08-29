PM Shehbaz ends Right of Way fee to accelerate Internet, telecom Expansion

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially announced the abolition of the Right of Way (RoW) fee on the installation of internet and telecom networks across Pakistan.

The decision, taken under the National Fiberization Plan of the Ministry of IT, aims to significantly reduce the operational costs for telecom companies and attract greater investment into the sector.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja said this move marks a revolutionary step toward achieving the vision of a Digital Pakistan. “The elimination of the RoW fee will directly benefit investors and telecom providers by lowering infrastructure deployment costs,” she said.

Previously, companies were charged Rs36 per meter on government-owned land, while private housing societies charged between Rs200 and Rs400 per meter.

In comparison, neighboring countries impose a nominal charge of just Rs1 per meter, making Pakistan less attractive for business expansion in the digital sector.

The National Highway Authority (NHA), Pakistan Railways, and Capital Development Authority (CDA) have all issued formal notifications to implement the new policy.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasized that this initiative will not only improve internet access in major cities but will also extend connectivity to rural areas.

She added that students will benefit from access to quality online education, the technology sector will see accelerated growth, and even non-IT businesses will be able to leverage modern infrastructure to improve efficiency and reach.

The policy is expected to enhance digital inclusion, support economic growth, and boost exports by making Pakistan a more attractive destination for technology investment.