Turkiye cuts all trade, transport ties with Israel, bans air and sea access

ANKARA – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced that Turkiye has severed all trade relations with Israel.

Addressing the Turkish Parliament, Fidan said that Turkish ships are now banned from docking at Israeli ports, while Israeli vessels are prohibited from entering Turkish ports.

He further stated that Israeli aircraft have also been barred from using Türkiye’s airspace.

Fidan emphasized that the Turkish nation shares the pain and suffering of the Palestinian people, stressing that Türkiye rejects any plan to displace Palestinians from their land, regardless of its origin.

The foreign minister said this decision against Israel comes in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, as well as Israel’s aggressive actions in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

He added that Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza, backed by unlimited U.S. support, is an attempt to sabotage the two-state solution.