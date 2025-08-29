Woman gang-raped by shopkeepers for not paying minor debt in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A disturbing incident has surfaced from Rawalpindi, where a woman was allegedly gang raped by two shopkeepers for not paying a minor unpaid debt.

The alleged assault occurred at a private hotel on Liaquat Road, and a case has been registered at the local police station.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant stated that she had previously purchased chicken and vegetables on credit from the accused individuals — identified as Zaheer Abbas and Ahsan Shafiq. She was unable to make the payment on time.

On the day of the incident, the woman was shopping in Raja Bazaar when she encountered Zaheer Abbas, who allegedly invited her to meet his wife and took her to a private hotel under this pretext.

Once inside the room, the situation escalated. The woman claimed her mobile phone was taken, and she was threatened and intimidated.

Overcome by fear, she lost consciousness. During this time, the suspects allegedly assaulted her and recorded video footage of the act.

Later, the woman said, she was blackmailed using the video and asked to pay Rs500,000 to prevent its release.

The complainant noted that her husband is currently abroad, and she had recently held her daughter’s wedding. She is among many who rely on local vendors for household supplies on credit.

Police have confirmed that a case has been registered and investigations are underway. No arrests have been made so far.