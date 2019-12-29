Tik Tok video claims life of 16-year-old in Sialkot
Share
LAHORE - A 16-year-old boy was allegedly killed while filming a TikTok video with his friends in Sialkot’s Kharota Syedan on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Ammar Haider, a first-year student at a local college. His friends have told the police that the teen shot himself accidentally while they were shooting a video.
However, his parents have claimed one of the teen's friends shot him intentionally. Our son has been murdered over personal enmity, his father claimed.
The police have arrested both friends of the deceased and a case has been registered too. The area residents have said that the three boys were close friends and would shoot videos often.
Reports suggest that at least 37 young people have lost their lives while making TikTok videos across the globe. The highest number of cases has been reported in Pakistan and India.
- Federal Cabinet meets to discuss political, economic situation today01:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
- New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, Islamabad10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
-
- At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in Gujranwala09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan to undertake 27 projects with $1b grant from China12:06 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Malala's Bollywood biopic 'Gul Makai' now has a release date03:33 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was quick to call him out ...03:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019