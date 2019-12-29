Tik Tok video claims life of 16-year-old in Sialkot
Web Desk
09:16 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
Tik Tok video claims life of 16-year-old in Sialkot
Share

LAHORE - A 16-year-old boy was allegedly killed while filming a TikTok video with his friends in Sialkot’s Kharota Syedan on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ammar Haider, a first-year student at a local college. His friends have told the police that the teen shot himself accidentally while they were shooting a video.

However, his parents have claimed one of the teen's friends shot him intentionally. Our son has been murdered over personal enmity, his father claimed.

The police have arrested both friends of the deceased and a case has been registered too. The area residents have said that the three boys were close friends and would shoot videos often.

Reports suggest that at least 37 young people have lost their lives while making TikTok videos across the globe. The highest number of cases has been reported in Pakistan and India.

More From This Category
Federal Cabinet meets to discuss political, ...
01:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, ...
10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Car, trailer collision claims 3 lives near Karachi
09:48 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in ...
09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan over Kashmir ...
09:38 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
Modi's anti-Muslim agenda imminent threat to ...
07:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kendall Jenner scores the title of the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019
03:49 PM | 30 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr