PM Imran directs to ensure shelter, food for all in cold weather
Web Desk
09:22 AM | 30 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to ensure shelter and food in the existing Panagahs in the prevailing extremely cold weather conditions.

In a tweet, the premier said that the administrations of the two provinces must take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who cannot be accommodated in existing Panagahs.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said Pakistan is a land of unimaginable beauty, hidden natural wonders and untapped tourism potential.

He shared British travel magazine "Wanderlust's" report titled "9 of Pakistan's most breathtaking natural wonders."

Among the natural wonders of Pakistan, the magazine enlisted Baltoro Glacier, Neelum Vallley, Hingol National Park, Trango Towers, Deosai Plains, Thar Desert, Saiful Muluk, Hunza Valley and Attabad Lake, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The article is followed by links to another three articles including Pakistan’s 7 most beautiful mosques” and “4 experiences that will make you fall in love with Pakistan” depicting culture, traditions and heritage.

