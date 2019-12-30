SNGPL decides to launch crackdown against consumers using gas compressors
RAWALPINDI - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has decided to launch a crackdown against the consumers using gas compressors.
According to details, SNGPL Regional Manager Javed Khan said that teams have been constituted to launch a crackdown against those who are depriving their neighbours of the gas facility by using the compressors.
He said that there is no shortage of gas and pipelines of gas supply are being laid to increase its pressure, however, Javed added that there is dire need to take action against illegal practices of using gas compressors.
Meanwhile, people in Sindh province are facing extremely low gas pressure. Several industrial units and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations have also been deprived of gas supply due to the ongoing gas crisis.
