Newly-wed bride suffocates to death in Lahore
Share
LAHORE - A newly-wed bride suffocated to death and her husband fell unconscious in city's Factory Area police limits on wee hours Sunday.
“The couple lit a coal angeethi (stove) to brave the severe cold but forgot to put it off before going to sleep. The room filled with poisonous gases caused the death of Sawera, 20, got married to Wasim over the weekend” a family member told media.
He said when Sawera’s family bought the newlyweds breakfast the next morning and the room door didn’t open, they broke the lock and found them both unconscious.
The couple was rushed to the hospital where the girl was pronounced dead while her husband is in critical condition.
Police have started an investigation into different angles, water and milk found in their room have been sent to a lab for testing.
- Federal Cabinet meets to discuss political, economic situation today01:33 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
- New Year's Eve: Pillion riding banned in Karachi, Islamabad10:53 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
-
- At least 4 dead after van plunges into ravine in Gujranwala09:05 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan to undertake 27 projects with $1b grant from China12:06 AM | 31 Dec, 2019
- Malala's Bollywood biopic 'Gul Makai' now has a release date03:33 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Fahad Mustafa slammed Tik Tok but Twitter was quick to call him out ...03:16 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Iqra Aziz changes name on Instagram after marrying Yasir Hussain02:24 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019