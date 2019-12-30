Macro-economic indicators: Govt doing better than IMF's projection, says Ministry of Finance
ISLAMABAD - The government is doing better than the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) projection with respect to most of the macro-economic indicators including inflation rate, said Ministry of Finance in a statement.
A spokesman of the Ministry said that the inflation rate is expected to come down to around five percent in the mid-term of the current fiscal year.
He said with regard to the external sector, significant improvement has been witnessed.
The spokesman said the current account deficit is projected to decline to 2.4 percent of the GDP in the current fiscal year, which is lower than earlier IMF forecasts of 2.6 percent.
He said that overall current account deficit has shrunk by almost two-thirds in the first quarter of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period last year.
