Dense fog blankets various parts of country

LAHORE - Dense fog covered parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KO) on the night between Sunday and Monday, disrupting routine life and road traffic.

According to media reports, dense fog is likely to prevail in Islamabad, most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the morning and night hours.

According to a Motorway spokesman, the Motorway section from Sher Shah Interchange to Sukkur (M5) and Motorway section from Peshawar to Swabi (M1) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also been closed due to dense fog and low visibility.

The thick fog also badly affected the road traffic flow in several cities of Punjab.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed and also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas.