Saba Qamar to play opposite Syed Jibran in her next movie
LAHORE - Pakistani sweetheart Saba Qamar will be seen playing a role against TV star Syed Jibran in her next film, according to media reports. The Baaghi actress, who just wrapped up the shooting of Sarmad Khoosat’s directorial film Kamli, has signed another movie.
According to a Pakistani cinema web portal, Qamar will be in the lead role opposite Syed Jibran, who will be making his film debut with this movie.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @hassanhsy you’ve my heart ❤️ #Repost @hassanhsy with @get_repost ・・・ I have known Saba for many years and have to say that she is one of the most diverse and talented artists we have today. And as a friend to me she has always been loving and respectful. And that's what we should all aim for this new decade, a culture of respect and kindness towards each other. Be inclusive. Be tolerant. Celebrate each other's wins. There is room for us all. #hsy #inclusive #love #respect #superstar #friends #colleagues #2020 #sabaqamar #nohate @sabaqamarzaman @theworldofhsy. Shot at my home in Lahore.
The film will be co-produced by Jameel Baig and Hasan Zia under the banners of Jameel Baig Films and Mastermind Production.
View this post on Instagram
" Big Thanks To Each One Of My Fans, Followers, Well Wishers, Loved Ones, Friends And Family For All The Lovely Best Wishes, Messages And Calls ❤️. As You All Know That Our Lead Cast Of The Film #SabaQamarZaman ...Myself #SyedJibran And #ZahidAhmad Is Ready To Light Up The Box Office On Fire This Summers 2020 InshAllah 💥 !!! We Also Have Legends Like Nayar Ejaz And Sohail Ahmad Onboard With Us. This Film Is Written By The Very Talented #MohsinAli and The Co-Writer Is The Highly Creative #SaqibKhan Who Also Is The Director Of The Film. I Am Really Glad To Be Associated With This Project Which Is Being Produced By Mr. #JamilBaig And Mr.#HassanZia. Loads Of Love...Keep Us In Your Prayers...Syed Jibran ❤️. " Repost @allpakdramapageofficial with @make_repost ・・・ #ZahidAhmed , #SabaQamar and #SyedJibran signed as leads upcoming feature film by JB Films & MasterMind Films . Produced by Jamil Baig and Hassan Zia directed by Saqib Khan . JB Films and MasterMind Films joined hands to flourish our films industry and to create ways for new film makers and Artist to enter in the industry . This is the first Joint venture of JB & Mastermind in which Zahid and Jibran both are making their Big screen debut also the director making his debut with this project .
However, the name and story of the film written by Mohsin Ali are yet to be released.
Saba Qamar was last seen on the big screen in Pakistan in Lahore Se Aagey. Saba Qamar's next movie Kamli is expected to be released on Eid 2020.
