11:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
TikTok 'considering implications' of ban in Pakistan
A day after the Sindh High Court (SHC) imposed a ban on TikTok, a spokesperson for the video sharing application said it was "considering implications" of the court verdict.

"We first became aware of the court case and the Sindh High Court's judgement yesterday [Monday], and are currently considering its implications," a spokesperson for TikTok told the media.

The official repeated that the Chinese app had "robust policies, processes and technologies" to review and launch action against "violative content".

The SHC on Monday ordered suspension of the video-sharing app across Pakistan till July 8, nearly three months after the country lifted a ban imposed on the app.

The SHC ruling came at a hearing where the court issued a notice to the attorney general of Pakistan and directed him to follow the orders and get the app suspended.

Presenting his arguments in the court, the petitioner's lawyer said the Peshawar High Court had earlier banned TikTok as some videos uploaded on the platform were "immoral and against the teachings of Islam".

The lawyer said his client had approached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) before moving the court, but the PTA did not do anything in this regard.

The court has summoned the parties involved in the case on July 8.

The same day, an application was filed in the Supreme Court seeking ban on TikTok.

