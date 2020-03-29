Syria confirms first coronavirus death

DAMASCUS – The Syrian Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed the country's first death from the new coronavirus, COVID-19, that has caused havoc across the world.

A woman died in a hospital soon after being admitted as an emergency patient, the ministry said. Her test for COVID-19 came back positive.

The war-torn country has so far five confirmed virus cases. The authorities imposed a nationwide curfew on Wednesday, closing public spaces and shutting land borders, and will suspend travel between provinces for two weeks starting Tuesday.