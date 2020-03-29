Syria confirms first coronavirus death
08:49 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
Share
DAMASCUS – The Syrian Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed the country's first death from the new coronavirus, COVID-19, that has caused havoc across the world.
A woman died in a hospital soon after being admitted as an emergency patient, the ministry said. Her test for COVID-19 came back positive.
The war-torn country has so far five confirmed virus cases. The authorities imposed a nationwide curfew on Wednesday, closing public spaces and shutting land borders, and will suspend travel between provinces for two weeks starting Tuesday.
- Sindh to pay unemployed labourers through mobile app11:38 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
- PM Imran to announce countrywide food supply plan today09:45 AM | 30 Mar, 2020
- Pakistan calls for lifting restrictions in IoJ&K as COVID-19 pandemic ...10:58 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
-
-
Social media reacts to the release of Maria B’s husband
04:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus03:40 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Michael Jackson ‘predicted’ coronavirus-like pandemic: Ex ...03:28 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Maya Ali is distributing ration bags among needy over Coronavirus ...03:16 PM | 26 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019