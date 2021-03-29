Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-March-29-Updated 10:00 AM
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2021 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 154.50 155.30
Euro EUR 180 182
UK Pound Sterling GBP 211 214
U.A.E Dirham AED 41.50 42
Saudi Riyal SAR 40.70 41.20
Australian Dollar AUD 115.50 117
Bahrain Dinar BHD 391.30 393.30
Canadian Dollar CAD 121.50 123
China Yuan CNY 23.90 24.05
Danish Krone DKK 23.30 23.60
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.90 17.15
Indian Rupee INR 2.12 2.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.48 1.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 489 491
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.90 37.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 99.60 100.30
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.40 17.65
Omani Riyal OMR 397 399
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 40.65 41
Singapore Dollar SGD 113.50 115
Swedish Korona SEK 17.70 17.95
Swiss Franc CHF 159.10 160
Thai Bhat THB 4.95 5.05

