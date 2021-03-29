Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 March 2021
08:18 AM | 29 Mar, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 100,600 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 86,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 79,016 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 92,215 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Karachi
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Quetta
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Attock
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Multan
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 100,600
|PKR 1,455
- Pakistan reports over 4,000 new Covid19 cases for the 4th day in a row08:36 AM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 March 202108:18 AM | 29 Mar, 2021
-
- Punjab Police awarded Rs1 million by GHQ for spectacular Pakistan Day ...11:26 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- China-Iran Strategic Partnership Agreement and New Regional Order10:50 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Sajal Aly criticised for wearing 'indecent' dress at party06:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Saba Qamar’s beau breaks silence over harassment allegations (VIDEO)04:54 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Kiss Kiss – Aslihan Hatun's grooves to 1997 hit song, leaving ...04:17 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021