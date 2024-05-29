Search

Pakistan

UN Peacekeeping Day: Pakistan Army pays tribute to peacekeepers for supreme sacrifice

Pakistani peacekeeper to be honoured posthumously in New York

Web Desk
10:24 AM | 29 May, 2024
UN Peacekeeping Day: Pakistan Army pays tribute to peacekeepers for supreme sacrifice
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani armed forces have paid tribute to Pakistani troops in the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission as services of troops in the peacekeeping mission is a manifestation of Islamabad's commitment to maintain global peace.

A statement issued by ISPR said Pakistan joins international community in commemorating International Peacekeepers Day, paying tribute to the brave men and women who have served in United Nations peacekeeping missions across the globe.

The military's media wing hailed Pakistan as a major contributor to UN peacekeeping, currently deploying about 3,000 Peacekeepers across several missions globally, including in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Abyei, Central African Republic, Cyprus, Western Sahara, and Somalia.

Since 1960, Pakistan has contributed 235,000 troops to 48 UN peacekeeping operations in 29 countries on nearly all continents, it said and mentioned that Pakistan takes pride in its longstanding dedication to UN peacekeeping. Its peacekeepers have shown exceptional bravery, professionalism, and commitment to fostering peace and stability in conflict zones. Tragically, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On International Peacekeeping Day, we pay tribute to their service and sacrifice for the noble cause of global peace.

Pakistan is also committed to the UN Uniform Gender Parity Strategy (UGPS) for increased representation of women in uniform. It supports the Secretary-General’s Action for Peace (A4P) initiative, which aims to enhance the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping by improving capacity, coherence, and responsiveness. Additionally, Pakistan backs efforts to enhance the safety and security of UN peacekeepers, especially in high-risk environments.

Pakistan's contributions to UN peacekeeping demonstrate its steadfast commitment to global peace and security. Pakistani peacekeepers will continue their efforts to uplift local communities in troubled regions.

Pakistan’s Blue Berets honoured on contribution to UN Peacekeeping Day

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:24 AM | 29 May, 2024

UN Peacekeeping Day: Pakistan Army pays tribute to peacekeepers for ...

10:02 AM | 29 May, 2024

Eid ul Adha 2024: Pakistan Railways to run two special trains to ...

09:28 AM | 29 May, 2024

PTI distances Imran Khan from 1971 war post, clarifies political ...

09:09 AM | 29 May, 2024

Iddat Case: Court to announce verdict on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's ...

08:42 AM | 29 May, 2024

Balochistan’s Washuk bus tragedy claims 28 lives; dozens injured

11:58 PM | 28 May, 2024

Pakistan honours Islamic Development Bank chief for his services

Pakistan

05:51 PM | 27 May, 2024

Public holiday announced on May 28 in Pakistan

10:07 AM | 27 May, 2024

Missing teenager Taha found dead on Islamabad's Trail 5

11:45 PM | 26 May, 2024

PM Laptop Scheme Phase IV: Are You Eligible?

05:33 PM | 27 May, 2024

Severe heatwave conditions likely to subside as Met office predicts ...

10:24 AM | 28 May, 2024

Woman raped by staff member at Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore

09:59 PM | 28 May, 2024

Malik Riaz says in viral audio message he will reveal everything ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:49 AM | 29 May, 2024

Babar Azam's annoyed reaction to fans taking selfies in Cardiff goes viral

Gold & Silver

02:41 PM | 28 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 29 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.25
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.03 748.03
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.6 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: