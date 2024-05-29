UN Peacekeeping Day: Pakistan Army pays tribute to peacekeepers for supreme sacrifice

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani armed forces have paid tribute to Pakistani troops in the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission as services of troops in the peacekeeping mission is a manifestation of Islamabad's commitment to maintain global peace.

A statement issued by ISPR said Pakistan joins international community in commemorating International Peacekeepers Day, paying tribute to the brave men and women who have served in United Nations peacekeeping missions across the globe.

The military's media wing hailed Pakistan as a major contributor to UN peacekeeping, currently deploying about 3,000 Peacekeepers across several missions globally, including in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Abyei, Central African Republic, Cyprus, Western Sahara, and Somalia.

Since 1960, Pakistan has contributed 235,000 troops to 48 UN peacekeeping operations in 29 countries on nearly all continents, it said and mentioned that Pakistan takes pride in its longstanding dedication to UN peacekeeping. Its peacekeepers have shown exceptional bravery, professionalism, and commitment to fostering peace and stability in conflict zones. Tragically, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On International Peacekeeping Day, we pay tribute to their service and sacrifice for the noble cause of global peace.

Pakistan is also committed to the UN Uniform Gender Parity Strategy (UGPS) for increased representation of women in uniform. It supports the Secretary-General’s Action for Peace (A4P) initiative, which aims to enhance the effectiveness of UN peacekeeping by improving capacity, coherence, and responsiveness. Additionally, Pakistan backs efforts to enhance the safety and security of UN peacekeepers, especially in high-risk environments.

Pakistan's contributions to UN peacekeeping demonstrate its steadfast commitment to global peace and security. Pakistani peacekeepers will continue their efforts to uplift local communities in troubled regions.