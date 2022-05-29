Pakistan’s Blue Berets honoured on contribution to UN Peacekeeping Day

ISLAMABAD – The United Nations has paid tribute to Pakistani peacekeepers for their sacrifices on World UN Peacekeepers Day.

The New York-based intergovernmental organisation honoured martyred Pakistani peacekeepers and also conferred awards that were received by the permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram.

UN Chief António Guterres began this year’s ceremony by laying a wreath at the Peacekeepers Memorial at UN Headquarters, in homage to the more than 4,200 blue helmets who have sacrificed their lives over the past seventy years.

The focus of this year’s campaign is to harness the power of people through partnership to secure peace, progress, and ultimately prosperity for all people. The slogan is People. Peace. Progress—The Power of Partnership.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan called on the UN to do more to ensure the protection of innocent people as the peacekeepers strive to keep peace in the conflicts across the globe.

🟢 #Pakistan’s participation in @UNPeacekeeping spans over 6️⃣0️⃣ yrs.



➖Since then, 1️⃣7️⃣2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ of our personnel have served under 🇺🇳with professionalism & distinction.



➖This is a tangible manifestation of our contribution to maintenance of int’l peace & stability. #PKDay22 pic.twitter.com/t8HooUTg1U — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 29, 2022

Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations said Islamabad strongly feels that the safety and security of civilians must be prioritized in decision-making regarding the allocation, deployment, and use of available mission capacity and resources.

Pakistan had committed over 200,000 of its men and women peacekeepers with honour and valour in 46 peacekeeping missions across the world and pointed out that six Pakistani peacekeepers were martyred recently in a crash in Congo.

The South Asian nation is still among the most consistent and reliable contributors to peace efforts around the globe.

The military media wing of the Pakistan Army also highlighted the peacekeeping mission in a statement.

Inter-Services Public Relations said Pakistan’s journey in the UN peacekeeping operations began in 1960 when the first-ever Pakistan Army contingent was deployed for UN peacekeeping operations in Congo.

“Up till now 169 Pakistani peacekeepers have sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of helping humanity, building peace and bringing stability across the regions under the banner of UN,” the statement said.

Six Pakistani peacekeepers honoured posthumously ... 11:20 PM | 26 May, 2022 NEW YORK – Six Pakistani peacekeepers, who laid down their lives while serving in UN peacekeeping missions, were ...

ISPR maintained that incumbent UN chief António Guterres visited Pakistan and paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s peacekeeping efforts.

The statement further reads that the performance of Pakistani peacekeepers had been acknowledged worldwide by numerous world leaders as well as the UN leadership. It added that in addition to the army, many Pakistani peacekeeping contingents “also included troops from FC, Rangers and police”.