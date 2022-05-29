Finance Minister clears the air on banning sanitary products, diapers

KARACHI – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has dismissed reports claiming a ban on sanitary pads or diapers or the raw materials used in their manufacture.

A report in a noted publication claimed that the new government has banned raw material to produce sanitary products considering it a 'luxury item' depriving thousands of women of absorbent items.

Taking it to Twitter, the new financial czar said that there is no ban on any industrial raw material, adding that the ban is only on some luxury or non-essential goods.

There is no ban on any industrial raw material. The ban is only on some luxury or non-essential goods. And there is certainly no ban on sanitary pads or diapers (or their raw materials), which are obviously essential goods. We will issue further official clarification on Monday. https://t.co/FCdissqyBq — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) May 29, 2022

Miftah continued that there is certainly no ban on sanitary pads or diapers or their raw materials, which are obviously essential goods, and added that the government will issue an official clarification over the matter on Monday.

Recently, a senior official of a company, that produces pads in the country, revealed that two of the core raw materials that form the base of the napkins were imported.

The official mentioned that they cannot manufacture sanitary anymore after the current supply runs out and also hinted at closing the doors. These items are neither tissues nor luxury but are included in S.No 63 of the SRO, he mentioned.

The development comes weeks after the Sharif-led coalition government banned the import of at least 38 items including vehicles in an austerity move to help boost the country's faltering economy.