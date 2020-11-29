Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones (Result & unofficial stats)
Web Desk
08:11 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones (Result & unofficial stats)
Share

Mike Tyson showed age is just a number as the former heavyweight champion on his return dominated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was surprisingly ruled a draw.

While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout.

"I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds.

However many observers believed that Tyson had dominated the match and had expected him to be awarded the fight after landing more punches, so he was unconcerned by the ruling.

"Sometimes, that two minutes felt like three minutes. I'm happy I got this under my belt to keep doing this and go further."

Tyson came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way. Jones Jr, 51, was the more visibly fatigued of the two fighters but managed to pick up the pace in the later rounds enough to earn the win on one scorecard and a draw on the other while Tyson took the third scorecard. When the final bell rang, the two fighters shared a hug.

Mike Tyson returns to ring (Face-off VIDEO) 11:22 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

Mike Tyson returns to the ring after 15 years to fight Roy Jones Jr for a high-profile exhibition bout on Sunday. The ...

More From This Category
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones (Result & unofficial ...
08:11 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Pakistan’s only woman referee officiates first ...
07:43 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
First 9-hole golf course inaugurated in Gwadar
08:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Ex-class fellow accuses Babar Azam of sexual and ...
07:09 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi smashes 58 off 23 balls ...
08:11 PM | 28 Nov, 2020
Mike Tyson returns to ring (Face-off VIDEO)
11:22 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Young Imran Khan' in old photo
09:04 PM | 29 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr