08:39 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 29, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 29, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 228.6 231.1
Euro EUR 245 247.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 286.15 289
U.A.E Dirham AED 65.5 66.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 63.5 64.1
Australian Dollar AUD 151.12 152.37
Bahrain Dinar BHD 595.38 599.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 167.38 168.73
China Yuan CNY 31.27 31.52
Danish Krone DKK 31.3 31.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.65 29
Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82
Japanese Yen JPY 1.83 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 725.43 730.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.99 50.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 139.86 141.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.65 22.95
Omani Riyal OMR 581.31 585.81
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.5 62
Singapore Dollar SGD 162.73 164.03
Swedish Korona SEK 21.46 21.76
Swiss Franc CHF 236.79 238.54
Thai Bhat THB 6.26 6.36

