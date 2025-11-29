Australian Pm Albanese Marries Partner Jodie Haydon In Private Ceremony

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tied the knot with Jodie Haydon in a private ceremony at the PM’s official residence on Saturday.

According to media reports, the wedding marks the first time an Australian sitting prime minister has married during their time in office.

The intimate ceremony was attended only by close friends and family, with no public guests. Jodie Haydon, the bride, looked elegant in a beautiful white gown, while Prime Minister Albanese wore a navy blue suit.

In a unique touch, their pet dog, Toto, played the role of ring-bearer, ensuring the safety of the wedding rings during the ceremony.

The event was a personal, low-key affair, with no political or official undertones, giving the couple a chance to celebrate this special moment in private.