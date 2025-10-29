12 Pakistanis among survivors as over dozen dead in Libya migrant boat incident

A tragic boat capsizing incident off the coast of Sirte, Libya, claimed the lives of 18 people, with 90 others rescued, including 12 Pakistani nationals.

The incident took place just hours after the wooden boat set sail, with rough seas causing it to capsize.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that the boat, carrying migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean, was overwhelmed by waves.

Among the survivors are 29 Sudanese men, one Sudanese woman, one child, 18 Bangladeshi men, and 3 Somali nationals. The tragedy has been described by the IOM as another grim event on what is considered the “most dangerous route in the Mediterranean.”

This latest incident adds to the growing death toll of migrants attempting the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe.

According to IOM, 1,046 people have either died or gone missing this year alone on this route, with 527 fatalities occurring near the Libyan coast.

Just last week, 40 African migrants lost their lives in a similar incident near Tunisia.

IOM officials stated that they are working alongside local authorities to provide medical aid and essential services to those rescued. The organization has also urged the international community to take immediate action to prevent further human tragedies in the Mediterranean Sea.