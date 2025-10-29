Gold rebounds in Pakistan as per tola rate up by Rs3,500

KARACHI – Gold has registered a significant recovery on Wednesday a day after recording a massive single-day decline in domestic market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold priced surged by Rs3,500 with new rate hitting Rs419,862.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram moved up by Rs3,000 to settle at Rs359,963.

The precious commodity also witnessed upward trend in international market where per ounce rate increased by $35 to reach $3,975.

The silver prices also recorded gains in local market where per tola rate soared by Rs110 to close at Rs5,034.

A day earlier, the gold prices in the country recorded a sharp downturn, as the per tola price of gold dropped by Rs14,000 to Rs 416,362.

The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs12,003, falling to Rs356,963 from Rs368,966 a day earlier.

Market analysts attribute the ongoing fluctuations in gold prices to changes in the international bullion market as investors are making cautious moves amid global uncertainties.