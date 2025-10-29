HONOR launches MagicOS 10, China’s first self-evolving AI OS, and unveils a comprehensive AI device ecosystem strategy

KARACHI – Global AI device ecosystem leader HONOR announced the launch of MagicOS 10 at its inaugural Global Developer Conference in Shenzhen, China. This event marks a historic milestone with the introduction of the world’s first self-evolving AI agent operating system. This breakthrough marks a pivotal moment in the industry’s evolution, shifting from the traditional operating system era to one defined by AI.

HONOR also revealed its 1×3×N ecosystem strategy alongside an upgraded HONOR AI Connect platform. The framework opens HONOR’s AI stack to partners globally (the “1”), supports them through three enablement pathways—ecosystem, channel, and technology & brand (the “3”)—and expands across multiple industry clusters (the “N”), including education and office, smart home, audio and wearables, toys, and pets.

“A true AI OS must be agentic—achieving a human-centric value leap while possessing self-evolving intelligence,” said James Li, CEO of HONOR. “HONOR is committed to co-creating with users, partners, and developers. Together, user co-creation, industry symbiosis, and ecosystem co-prosperity form the driving forces behind the continuous evolution of MagicOS.”

Defining the AI OS Paradigm: From OS to AI OS

MagicOS 10 represents a multi-dimensional evolution from a conventional operating system to a truly intelligent AI OS, shifting from basic device-cloud coordination to an agent-centric model that unlocks new levels of intelligence and user empowerment.

At its core lies an all-new and enhanced YOYO, now equipped with agentic capabilities to see, remember, and execute, powered by HONOR’s proprietary MagicLM 3.0. With just one tap, users can delegate everyday tasks and creative workflows—such as AI-powered color grading with Magic Color, complex command-based image editing, and actions like food ordering, shopping, or ride-hailing—to YOYO.

As multi-device usage becomes the norm, MagicOS 10 is the industry’s first operating system to seamlessly bridge platform boundaries, enabling effortless transfer of images, videos, and documents across HONOR, iOS, Android, and Windows devices—delivering unmatched convenience and productivity.

MagicOS 10 also debuts the new Zero-Gravity Transparency Design, offering system-wide transparent visual effects—from lock screen to desktop to in-app interfaces—without increasing power consumption, striking a perfect balance between aesthetics and performance. Additionally, its enhanced AI Deepfake Detection intelligently identifies fake voices, deepfake filters, and scam scripts, ensuring robust user protection.

HONOR AI Connect and the 1×3×N Ecosystem Strategy

Launched in 2022, the HONOR Connect platform has already linked over 30 million devices, establishing a strong foundation for seamless interconnectivity. Now, HONOR is taking a major leap forward with HONOR AI Connect, evolving from interconnect to intelligent connect through full-scale AI enablement.

Built to lower onboarding barriers and reduce development costs, HONOR AI Connect allows developers to access mature multimodal interaction capabilities—including voice, vision, and beyond—without rebuilding complex base platforms. It also enables cross-scenario AI collaboration, systematically opening HONOR’s intelligent connectivity capabilities for intelligence sharing, entry sharing, and ecosystem sharing, empowering every device to become truly intelligent.

With over 200 ecosystem partners already on board, HONOR continues to expand its collaborative ecosystem. Its initiatives—such as the HONOR Alpha Flagship Store and broader access programs—provide partners with stronger resources and growth opportunities, fostering a human-centric, innovation-driven ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

HONOR remains steadfast in its commitment to open collaboration, inviting global partners to co-build the AI device ecosystem and ensure that intelligent technology benefits all. Together, HONOR and its partners aim to usher in the next chapter of AI OS development—one defined by innovation, inclusivity, and intelligence for everyone.