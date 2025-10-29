PIA signs major agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air to expand operations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has entered into a significant and historic cargo agreement with Saudi Arabia’s newly established airline, Riyadh Air.

The agreement, which was officially implemented on October 29, aims to strengthen PIA’s cargo operations and enhance its revenue generation capabilities.

A PIA spokesperson said the agreement involves transporting cargo from Pakistan and London to Riyadh, from where goods will be distributed to various destinations through both airlines’ expansive networks.

This collaboration is part of PIA’s broader business strategy to broaden its cargo operations and cater to the increasing global demand for air freight. The spokesperson further highlighted that this partnership would help PIA tap into the growing air cargo market and position itself as a key player in the industry.

The agreement is expected to boost PIA’s presence in the Middle East and contribute significantly to its financial growth.

With the growing demand for air cargo services worldwide, this deal with Riyadh Air marks an important milestone for the national carrier, paving the way for enhanced international business ties and greater operational efficiency.

This cargo partnership also reflects PIA’s commitment to adapting its operations in response to global market trends, setting the stage for future growth and expansion in the air transport sector.