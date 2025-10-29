Rs20,000 fine for riding motorcycles without license in Karachi, warns DIG traffic

KARACHI – A senior traffic officer in Karachi has issued a stern warning to all residents, emphasizing that riding a motorcycle without a valid license will now result in a hefty fine of Rs20,000.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has urged all citizens to ensure that their driving licenses are updated and valid. He clarified that there will be no leniency in enforcing traffic laws, and violators will face strict penalties.

Those caught riding motorcycles without a license will face the Rs20,000 fine. He also explained the city’s speed limit, noting that the speed limit for all vehicles, both small and large, is strictly set at 60 km/h. Drivers exceeding this limit will be issued speeding tickets.

The implementation of the “Faceless E-Challan” system has already begun. On the first day of its rollout, over 2,662 electronic challans were issued in just six hours, totaling more than Rs12.5 million in fines.

DIG Pir Muhammad Shah informed that although the system has undergone technical improvements, a large number of violations were recorded on the very first day. The report revealed that the majority of fines were issued for not wearing seatbelts (1,535), riding without helmets (507), speeding (419), crossing red lights (166), and lane violations (3).

This new system is expected to reduce direct contact between police officers and the public, ensuring more transparency and efficiency in traffic law enforcement.