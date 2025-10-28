Telecom disruption cripples Karachi industries, SAI urges PM’s intervention

KARACHI – The SITE Association of Industries (SAI) has strongly criticised Pakistan’s telecom operators and internet service providers for persistent network disruptions, calling their performance substandard and harmful to industrial operations.

Industrialists from Karachi’s largest industrial zone, SITE, have raised serious concerns over frequent internet outages and weak mobile signals, which they say are severely hindering communication and disrupting productivity.

SAI President Ahmed Azeem Alvi said that for several consecutive days, slow internet speeds and poor mobile connectivity have negatively impacted both domestic and international business communications. He warned that these technical failures could inflict major financial losses on Pakistan’s business community.

In an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Alvi urged immediate government intervention, emphasizing that delayed or failed communication with foreign buyers is already affecting export orders and international trade commitments.

“Reliable communication is the backbone of industrial operations,” Alvi stated. “When networks fail, exporters lose contact with clients and risk losing business opportunities.”

He added that growing frustration among industrialists over poor connectivity poses a serious threat to Pakistan’s export potential and economic competitiveness.

The SAI president called on the Prime Minister to take swift action and direct telecom companies to upgrade infrastructure and improve service quality, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity vital for sustaining industrial growth and exports.