5 Steps to Creating a Successful Digital Real Estate Business!

In recent years, the international market for real estate has transformed beyond imagination; the advancements made to the technologies that are put to use in the industry are years ahead of its time. These advancements have made their way to Pakistan, via JagahOnline - a unified real estate portal!

JagahOnline is fashioned to provide an exhilarating real estate experience to its business-to-business and business-to-customers users alike! Traditional business methods in the real estate industry revolved around agents and builders reaching out to potential clients physically, meeting them in person, and going to extreme lengths to get good deals! In the midst of all this chaos, a lot of agents and builders are often exposed to irrelevant and unreliable customers. JagahOnline has actively placed SaaS based solutions that have encouraged the use of online tactics to promote and grow real estate related businesses digitally!

Benefits of running an online business!

JagahOnline has reformed how real estate dealings took place in the past, replacing it with efficient modules that completely transform how you can manage and expand your business. Here are a few reasons why creating an online business is the right move for you!

24/7 access to your clients!

JagahOnline and its advanced technology gives you the liberty to run and manage your business on the go – you are no longer tied to a physical office space. Whether you’re a real estate agent or a builder, you can easily have access to your clients and potential customers at all times.

Cost Effective

Not being tied down to a physical shop or office, has increased efficiency and mobility, but it has also reduced the cost of operating a business! Agents and builders now have the ease of operating their business from anywhere in the world.

Time efficient

JagahOnline provides agents with features such as Calendarize and Tasks, E-Sign, and a lot more to reduce manual work for businesses, in order to make them time efficient! Furthermore, the use of a digital platform can help reduce time consumption in more than one way. For example, with an online platform that helps showcase their business, it is easier to filter out clients that are actually interested.

Less Paperwork

JagahOnline provides agents with a complete SaaS solution, which includes features such as Expensify for their expenses, invoicing for all their receipts, and Calendarize for their activity management. These features reduce the amount of paperwork that agents had to previously carry out, in turn making sure that there are no risks of misplacing important documents, or making human errors.

Creating Your Online Real Estate Business!

JagahOnline has made operating an online business extremely easy, whether you’re relaxing at home, or traveling across the country – you always have your business at your fingertips! Even though the thought of creating an online business might be overwhelming, but with JagahOnline, the procedure is quick and easy – here’s a step by step guide for creating your online business:

Step 1: Head over to JagahOnline

First thing’s first, visit jagahonline.com and click on the ProSeller button in the top right corner of the website!

Step 2: Sign up on ProSeller

Once your page loads, click on the nature of your business and select one from the given options, for example “Estate Agent”

Click on more about your business, and select one of the options, to help the portal understand what your business really needs.

Enter some more details, like your name, provide an email address, your number, and enter a secure and unique password to keep your business protected!

Enter the captcha code, and press on Go Digital Now!

Step 3: Verification

Once you are done signing up, you will receive a six-digit verification code on your email and provided mobile number. Enter the verification code on the website, to authenticate your information, however, if you don’t receive the code, you can always request for a new one.

Once you successfully enter the verification code, you will get a pop-up welcoming you on board, press ok, to proceed ahead!

Step 4: Profile Completion

Business Details

Add a company logo, to create a unique image for your business; you can add these images in the JPG and PNG format.

Add the name of your business, enter the email where your clients can contact you, the address, your location, and area. Once you have provided all the information, click on Next!

Contact Information

This one’s simple, all you have to do is enter a mobile number associated with your business! You can add up to 5 mobile numbers for your business. Once you are done, click on Next.

A Summary!

The last step would require you to take a look at all the information you have provided, to make sure nothing has been entered incorrectly! Once you’re done, click on “let’s go!”

Step 5: Payment Plan

You will then be redirected to payment plans, choose one that would suit your business the best! There are a total of four package plans available, these include the following:

● Free Plan

● Pro

● Teams

● Enterprise

You can choose from these plans according to what your business requires.