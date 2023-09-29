President, PM share special message on Eid Miladun Nabi

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi, and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq shared their special messages on Eid Miladun Nabi and urged the masses to follow in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In his message, President Alvi termed birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) a momentous and blessed occasion for the entire world. He said teachings of the Prophet Muhammad serve as a divine guidance and mercy from Allah Almighty and are a source of enlightenment for all of humanity.

Alvi said these teachings are a guiding light for humanity and were undying source of guidance for mankind that presented solutions to uncountable challenges being faced today and to be faced till the doomsday.

He said the teachings of Prophet Muhammad PBUH reflected the comprehensiveness and universality of the message of Islam.

He said Pakistan was a country with different cultures and religious diversity, adding that, “We should give importance to this diversity and should work diligently for the promotion of unity and better understanding among the fellow citizens.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar stressed following Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings of brotherhood and compassion besides following his message of unity to become an example of tolerance and coexistence.

The interim premier was of view that Muslims were fortunate to be the followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) who was the embodiment of all traits being imitable for every human being.

He called for turning to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) teachings, particularly at a time when Pakistan was faced with different challenges.

Calling Eid Miladun Nabi a moment to renew the pledge to inculcate the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) values in our personal lives, PM said he prayed to Allah to make Pakistan a cradle for peace, progress and brotherhood and enable his countrymen to follow the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings both collectively and individually.