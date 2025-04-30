Security alert: Movement ban imposed on Chinese nationals in Lahore

Amid heightened security threats and a recent uptick in terrorist activities across the country, the Lahore police have issued strict directives restricting the movement of Chinese nationals within the city. The measure comes in light of a “Red Alert” issued for Lahore and follows previous attacks targeting Chinese citizens.

In an official memorandum (No. 1302-09/DFSC), the Superintendent of Police (Security), Lahore, directed all divisional SPs, the SP Mobiles, and focal persons overseeing Chinese nationals in the city to immediately halt all non-essential movement of Chinese individuals associated with CPEC and non-CPEC projects, as well as other government and private initiatives.

According to the directive, Chinese nationals—whether residing in or visiting Lahore—are prohibited from traveling within or outside the city limits until further notice. Exceptions are only permitted for airport transfers (after ticket verification) and emergency hospital visits, which must be carried out under strict security protocols as per SOPs issued by the Punjab Home Department.

The SP Mobiles has also ensured that personnel deployed at security checkpoints (Nakajaat) are thoroughly briefed. Foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens, must report any violation of these instructions to the security office immediately.