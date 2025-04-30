Pakistan greenlights localized ‘Geran Doctrine’ in wake of cross-border strain

Following the recent attack in Pahalgam and rising cross-border tensions, reports circulating on social media suggest that the Government of Pakistan may have authorized its armed forces to prepare for potential preemptive action against emerging threats.

Journalist Wajahat Kazmi, in a post on platform X (formerly Twitter), claimed that Pakistan’s military has received clearance to activate what is being referred to as a localized version of the “Geran Doctrine.” This approach reportedly permits preemptive precision strikes if credible intelligence points to an imminent threat to national security.

According to Kazmi, strategic assets—including Burrq armed drones, Babur cruise missiles, and NASR tactical vectors—could be rapidly deployed to deliver swift responses if necessary. However, there has been no official confirmation from Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence or the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) regarding any such operational shift.

These reports surface amid growing strain between Pakistan and India in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. Although both countries have stopped short of a formal escalation, heightened alert levels and sharp exchanges continue to fuel concerns of further instability.