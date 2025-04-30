Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference

SHARJAH – His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, recently inaugurated the third edition of the Sharjah Animation Conference at Expo Centre Sharjah.

He was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

Organised by the SBA, the conference runs from May 1 to 4 and is the region’s first event of its kind, bringing together professionals, emerging talent, and enthusiasts in the animation world for four days of dynamic exchange, innovation, and collaboration.

During the opening ceremony, His Highness was briefed on this year’s extensive program, which features 26 specialised workshops, 21 interactive panel discussions, curated film screenings, and exhibitions, all led by 72 international industry leaders. His Highness also toured the conference halls and exhibitor pavilions, engaging with the latest animation tools, technologies, and creative expressions from around the globe.

Celebrating the legacy of Arab animation

A highlight of the opening ceremony was a short film produced by SBA that traced the vibrant history of Arab animation. From early beginnings in tents and souks to modern classics such as Bakkar, Freej, and Shaabiat Al Cartoon, the film offered a heartfelt tribute to the region’s storytelling traditions and artistic innovation.

The film also honoured the pivotal role of Arabic dubbing in localising international animated content and making it culturally resonant for Arab audiences. It spotlighted the enduring influence of Spacetoon in transforming children’s media across the region. The screening concluded with a powerful affirmation of Sharjah’s commitment to nurturing Arab creators and promoting original, culturally grounded content for a global audience.

Khoula Al Mujaini: It is time for us to tell our own stories

In her opening remarks, Khoula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SAC, described the conference as a strategic initiative under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi. She emphasised the event’s mission to promote Arab content creation through innovative, forward-thinking approaches.

Al Mujaini highlighted Sharjah’s sustained commitment to building a robust content creation ecosystem through year-round initiatives that identify and elevate talent. “The conference connects publishing and production, authors and illustrators, imagination and realisation, and today’s storytellers with the dreamers of tomorrow,” she said.

“It is time for us to tell our own stories. The Arab world is abundant with exceptional talent that lacks neither creativity nor ambition, but requires the opportunity, space, and support to flourish. Here in Sharjah, we are imagining, planning, and taking action to ensure that, shortly, the world will experience animation of international standard, rooted in Arab identity, expressive of our culture, articulated in our language, resonant with our children, and captivating to global audiences,” she concluded.

CEO lauds SAC’s central role in guiding emerging talent into the UAE’s digital future

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, SAC’s official sponsor, affirmed the telecom provider’s belief in creativity as a driver of transformation and economic progress: “Our support for SAC stems from a firm belief in culture and creativity as catalysts for positive transformation and vital components of the future economy. This international event aligns with our vision to empower a new generation of creative storytellers who will shape the digital landscape of our region.”

He added that SAC plays a critical role in enabling emerging talent to participate meaningfully in the UAE’s digital future.

Honouring Japanese anime artistry

This year, SAC pays special tribute to the global legacy of Japanese anime, welcoming esteemed creators including Masayuki Miyaji and Tamiya Terashima, both of whom contributed to Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro with Studio Ghibli.

The international lineup also features Tom Bancroft, founder of Pencilish Animation Studios; Tony Bancroft, Disney animator known for Mulan and Aladdin; and Sandro Cleuzo, celebrated for his work on Anastasia, Tarzan, and Chip ‘n’ Dale.

Now in its third edition, the Sharjah Animation Conference remains a thriving hub for exploring the future of animation. This year’s programme explores the intersections between artificial intelligence, visual storytelling, and literary adaptation, underscoring the message that animation is a universal medium where culture, technology, and imagination converge.