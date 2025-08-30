DI KHAN – Class 11 and 12 students under BISE Dera Ismail Khan will get their Intermediate Part 2 first annual examination 2025 results today.

D.I Khan board will release the results online at 2:00 pm, while a special ceremony to honor position holders will take place at the DI Khan board office at 10:00 am. Students across the region are eagerly waiting to see the outcome of their year-long hard work.

Inter BISE DI Khan Results 2025

Online: Students can visit https://www.bisedik.edu.pk and enter their roll number to access their detailed marks sheet (DMC).

SMS: Results can also be received instantly by sending the roll number to 9818.

BISE DI Khan Gazette 2025

For a complete record, the detailed results gazette will soon be uploaded on the board’s official website.

Today is an exciting day across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as other boards—including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu, Kohat, and Mardan—are also releasing their intermediate results.