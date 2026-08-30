England beat Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord’s, take unassailable 2-0 series lead

LONDON – England defeated Pakistan by 194 runs in the Lord’s Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

England declared their second innings at 208 on the fourth day, setting Pakistan a daunting target of 389 runs. However, Pakistan’s batting lineup once again failed to deliver as the entire team was bowled out for 194.

Saud Shakeel offered some resistance with a fighting 97, while Shan Masood scored 26. Among the other batters, Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for a duck, Mohammad Rizwan scored one, while Babar Azam and Aizaan Awais contributed six runs each.

The victory marked England’s first Test win over Pakistan at Lord’s in 16 years.

England resumed their second innings on 177-7 and added 31 more runs before losing their remaining three wickets. Dan Lawrence top-scored with 54, while Harry Brook made 34.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas was the standout bowler, taking five wickets in the second innings and finishing the match with nine wickets overall. Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad claimed two wickets apiece.

Earlier, England scored 290 in their first innings, while Pakistan were bowled out for just 110, giving England a first-innings lead of 180 runs. Aizaan Awais was Pakistan’s top scorer with 46.

The third and final Test will be Pakistan’s last opportunity to salvage some pride in the series. The match is scheduled to begin on September 9 in Birmingham.