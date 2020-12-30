PITB initiates 'Partners in Development Program' to engage local software industry
Share
LAHORE - As part of the vision articulated by Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor, PITB has initiated the "Partners in Development" program to promote Public-Private Partnership.
The programs aim at supporting the local software industry by engaging them in public sector software development work with special emphasis on digitally powered public services.
In this regard, PITB's Software Engineering Wing arranged a conference with 14 pre-qualified software houses from the private sector for deliberation on the appropriate collaboration framework.
The idea is to engage the private sector in public sector digitization through Staff Augmentation which will help the private sector companies to diversify their portfolio and strengthen their eligibility to successfully target and win international business.
According to Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Country`s annual (2019-20) IT remittances are $1.23 billion while Indian National Association of Software & Services Companies (Nasscom) says that Indian IT sector generated $191 billion for the same period. According to Industry experts, Pakistan's IT sector has the potential to increase exports to an estimated $10 billion by 2025.
- PAKvNZ – Fawad Alam hits ton after 11 years07:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- PITB initiates 'Partners in Development Program' to engage local ...06:47 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
-
- Pakistan women’s cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof pulls out of ...05:50 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar sworn in as IHC judges05:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Celebrate kindness and compassion, Harry and Meghan release their ...02:30 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to visit Pakistan again next month, Kashif ...10:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Gauahar Khan grooves to the beats of Jhalla Wallah at her wedding ...06:54 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
-
- How coronavirus affected major sporting events in 202011:51 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
-
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020