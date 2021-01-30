All educational institutions in Punjab to reopen from Monday
Web Desk
10:21 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
All educational institutions in Punjab to reopen from Monday
Share

LAHORE - Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has said that all the educational institutions across the province will be reopened from February 1, 2021.

All public, private schools, and universities will commence classes on the same day, the minister said in a notification, shared on social media on Friday.

 According to the notification, students of all the educational institutions shall attend classes on alternative days with a 50 percent ratio on any single working day. Board examinations of SSC/HSSC shall be held in the month of May, June 2021.

All the concerned shall ensure strict implementation of SOPs already communicated time to time by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and School Education Department, Punjab to prevent coronavirus pandemic, it stated.

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 January 2021
11:51 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
'No military solution': UN chief asks India, ...
10:47 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
Bilawal Bhutto drops first pictures of ...
11:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Not bound by Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear ...
11:11 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Lahore admin ordered to inspect public hospitals ...
10:14 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
Pakistan to get help from China for agricultural ...
08:44 PM | 29 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilawal Bhutto drops first pictures of Bakhtawar-Mahmood nikkah
11:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr