All educational institutions in Punjab to reopen from Monday

LAHORE - Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has said that all the educational institutions across the province will be reopened from February 1, 2021.

All public, private schools, and universities will commence classes on the same day, the minister said in a notification, shared on social media on Friday.

According to the notification, students of all the educational institutions shall attend classes on alternative days with a 50 percent ratio on any single working day. Board examinations of SSC/HSSC shall be held in the month of May, June 2021.

All the concerned shall ensure strict implementation of SOPs already communicated time to time by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and School Education Department, Punjab to prevent coronavirus pandemic, it stated.