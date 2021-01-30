Father of Quetta Gladiators’ owner passes away

ISLAMABAD – Father Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar died after a brief illness.

“It is with the deepest of grief to announce that our beloved Chairman – Omar Group of Companies, Mr. Jamshed Omar has left us for his heavenly abode after a brief illness on the eve of January 27," the franchise announced on Twitter.

The Greatest Gladiator Has Fallen 💔



The deceased was 'a civil engineer and recipient of international awards for Pakistan'.

The 2019 champions recently announced their squad for the sixth edition of the PSL going to start from February 20.