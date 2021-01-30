Father of Quetta Gladiators’ owner passes away
Share
ISLAMABAD – Father Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar died after a brief illness.
“It is with the deepest of grief to announce that our beloved Chairman – Omar Group of Companies, Mr. Jamshed Omar has left us for his heavenly abode after a brief illness on the eve of January 27," the franchise announced on Twitter.
The Greatest Gladiator Has Fallen 💔— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) January 30, 2021
It is with the deepest of grief to announce that our beloved Chairman - Omar Group of Companies, Mr. Jamshed Omar has left us for his heavenly abode after a brief illness on the eve of January 27. pic.twitter.com/ydJLWPTuWx
The deceased was 'a civil engineer and recipient of international awards for Pakistan'.
The 2019 champions recently announced their squad for the sixth edition of the PSL going to start from February 20.
PSL2020, Match 30 – Quetta Gladiators beat ... 08:25 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
KARACHI – Karachi Kings won the toss and made a total of 150-5 in 20 overs in 30th match of Pakistan Super League ...
- Sharmeen Obaid's 'A Life Too Short' reiterates the notion of 'no ...07:23 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Four-year-old girl discovers perfectly preserved dinosaur footprint07:11 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- UAE announces citizenship for foreign nationals – Who can apply for ...06:50 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- FBR surpasses 7-month tax collection target by Rs 17 billion05:51 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Father of Quetta Gladiators’ owner passes away05:30 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan's Bilquis Edhi declared ‘Person of two Decades’03:45 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Ch all set for their Baraat today04:00 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- A celebration to remember: All you need to know about Bakhtawar ...02:57 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021