Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-January-30- Updated 09:00 AM
09:27 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2021 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159.9
|160.7
|Euro
|EUR
|192
|194
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|217
|220
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.2
|43.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42
|42,6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|121.5
|124
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|405.8
|407.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123.5
|125.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.95
|25.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25.1
|25.4
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.65
|17.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.18
|2.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|504
|506.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|39.35
|39.7
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|107
|107.7
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|18.1
|18.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|412
|414
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.75
|43.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|119.5
|121.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.3
|18.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|181.4
|182.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.3
|5.4
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 January 202111:51 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
- 'No military solution': UN chief asks India, Pakistan resolve Kashmir ...10:47 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
- All educational institutions in Punjab to reopen from Monday10:21 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-January-30- ...09:27 AM | 30 Jan, 2021
-
- Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Chaudhary tie the knot in Karachi07:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Kapil Sharma wishes to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan06:48 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Sheheryar on way to recovery post surgery, thanks fans and followers ...03:44 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021